OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Home » Washington, DC News » Suit alleges DC Police…

Suit alleges DC Police kept ‘watchlist’ of people, intentionally limited access to information

Megan Cloherty | mcloherty@wtop.com

February 3, 2022, 3:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A new lawsuit alleges D.C. Police bucked the mayor’s commitment to transparency and created a list of reporters, activists and community members whose requests for information were intentionally delayed or dismissed.

In the complaint filed in U.S. District Court on Feb. 2, defense attorney Amy Phillips alleged that the city’s police department “maintains a list of people whose requests for information under the D.C. Freedom of Information Act are set aside for special review by high-ranking officials, including the Chief of Police.”

Once on the watchlist, the document says individuals who had made requests for information with the potential to embarrass D.C. Police or its officers faced “hurdles the general public avoids.” Those hurdles include being charged for information that others might get for free.

Former D.C. Police FOIA officer Vendette Parker, who retired in 2020, told Phillips that former Police Chief Peter Newsham had this “unofficial policy” and attested to it in the filings. She noted the practice was applied to 20 requests of what is likely thousands the department receives each year.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said she could not comment on the suit when asked about it at a press conference by multiple reporters and did not respond when asked if she’d spoken to current Chief Robert Contee about stopping the alleged practice if it exists.

“I can’t acknowledge that a practice was going on. So until I have more information, I’m not going to — I can’t comment on that,” Bowser said. “What I can say, as I’ve already said, is our expectation of every agency … is that FOIA requests are dealt with as expeditiously as possible.”

In the complaint, Parker said that her manager, Leann Turner, instructed her to watch for requests from specific people and to highlight them in a weekly email so that Newsham was aware they were submitted.

“Over time, Parker identified the following people (among others) as requesters whom she should bring to the attention of Turner and Newsham: Eric Flack, a reporter with WUSA-9; Marina Marraco, a reporter with FOX-5 DC; the ACLU; Denise Krepp, an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner; Lorenzo Greene, also an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner; and Amy Phillips and other criminal defense lawyers,” the complaint said.

Anthony Lorenzo Greene [sic], who represents ANC 7C, asked Bowser about his status on what he called a “blacklist” during the press conference on Feb. 3.

“I’m very offended that anybody will put me on a watch list because I ask questions about what happened in this community. I really, truly need an answer to that, maybe in writing, but that has to be rectified,” Greene told Bowser.

D.C. Police did not respond to WTOP’s request for comment on the lawsuit.

Megan Cloherty

WTOP Investigative Reporter Megan Cloherty primarily covers breaking news, crime and courts.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

Data will be key to building national cyber workforce strategy, officials say

Service members of color face racial harassment, safety issues and more, study says

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up