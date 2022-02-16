OLYMPICS NEWS: The Latest from Beijing | USA men's hockey lose in shootout | Shiffrin prepares for combined race | US finishes 1-2 in ski slopestyle | Top photos
National Park Service closes southeast corner of Lafayette Park for tree removal

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

February 16, 2022, 9:02 AM

Part of D.C.’s Lafayette Park outside the White House is closed to remove a tree Wednesday morning.

The National Park Service said the southeast corner is a no-go as of 9 a.m. “to remove a tree at high risk of root decay.”

Rotted root can lead to a tree falling over.

NPS said the 80-foot elm tree is the largest and oldest tree in the park.

It was “inspected by a National Park Service horticulturist and other experts both inside and outside the NPS, all of whom recommended the removal of the tree.”

The ordeal is expected to take about three to five days.

Once the tree is removed, the park will plant a new elm tree in its place.

Portions of the old tree will be preserved by the park.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com.

