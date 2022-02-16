National Park Service closes southeast corner of Lafayette Park for tree removal

Part of D.C.'s Lafayette Park outside the White House is closed to remove a tree Wednesday morning.

The National Park Service said the southeast corner is a no-go as of 9 a.m. “to remove a tree at high risk of root decay.”

Rotted root can lead to a tree falling over.

NPS said the 80-foot elm tree is the largest and oldest tree in the park.

It was “inspected by a National Park Service horticulturist and other experts both inside and outside the NPS, all of whom recommended the removal of the tree.”

The ordeal is expected to take about three to five days.

Once the tree is removed, the park will plant a new elm tree in its place.

Portions of the old tree will be preserved by the park.