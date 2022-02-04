OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
National Museum of the American Latino picks director

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

February 4, 2022, 11:26 AM

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Latino has picked its first director.

Jorge Zamanillo will be the founding director of the new museum, the Smithsonian said in a news release Friday.

Zamanillo comes to the Smithsonian from HistoryMiami, where he’s executive director and CEO after a career there that began in 2000.

“It is an honor to be chosen to lead the development of this museum as the founding director,” Zamanillo said in the statement.

“The Latino experience is American history, and I want to make sure our story will be preserved for future generations. This museum will celebrate Latino accomplishments and resiliency through powerful stories that capture the adversity faced over centuries by Latinos in the U.S. and their perseverance to move forward and create a legacy.”

Lonnie G. Bunch III, secretary of the Smithsonian, said Zamanillo’s “transformational leadership will be invaluable as we build this necessary museum from the ground up, helping us create a robust, dynamic, responsive museum that exemplifies what a 21st-century cultural institution should be.”

He added, “Jorge’s accomplishments at HistoryMiami Museum highlight his commitment to exploring the full sweep of the American story by bringing to life the complex and profound narratives of Latinos in the United States.”

The museum, established in 2020, is in the process of selecting a site on or near the National Mall.

Zamanillo begins work May 2.

