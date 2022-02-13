Man seriously injured during late night fire in Northeast DC apartment

While first responders were attempting the fight the flame, they removed one victim from the apartment, a senior citizen who was injured in the fire. Those injuries were considered serious, but not life-threatening.

Editor’s Note: This article was updated from an earlier version that reported both firefighters were probationary.

D.C. Fire and EMS officials say a working fire in a 6th-floor apartment has led to the hospitalization of an adult man.

The fire happened in the 1000 block of North Capitol Street in Northeast, D.C.

Officials with the fire department say they responded to the fire in a 12-floor apartment building in the area. They have since extinguished the fire.

A spokesperson for the fire and ems department did not say what they believed caused the fire but confirmed that flames were confined to the apartment.

Update Working Fire 1000 block N. Capitol St NE. #DCsBravest encountered fire 6th floor Apt. in 12 story occupied building. 1adult male senior citizen rescued from apartment and transported to hospital serious injuries. Fire is under control. Removing smoke. pic.twitter.com/5spnmPMHWB — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 13, 2022

Two firefighters, Darrell Johnson and Vincent Cook, said that they arrived at the apartment and noticed the senior citizen was injured. Johnson is a probationary firefighter.

“As we located the fire, we noticed there was a victim to the left of us,” Cook said. “My hook man, probationer Johnson, was actually the one who pointed him out.”

Johnson added that the two firefighters held to their training, gladly assisting the injured person and extinguishing the ongoing fire.

Two of #DCsBravest, newly appointed Probationary Firefighter Darrell Johnson and Firefighter Vincent Cook, describe how they discovered & rescued a man from his burning apartment in the 1000 block of N. Capitol St NE. This is only the Probationers 4th shift since graduation. pic.twitter.com/DoyyTDWcV6 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 13, 2022

This is only the Johnson’s fourth shift since he graduated from their training program.

WTOP’s Juan Herrera contributed to this report.