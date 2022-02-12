Groundbreaking on a new Aldi — and other big changes for a Northeast neighborhood

There was a ground breaking in Northeast, D.C.,Saturday for a 24,000 square feet Aldi grocery store, the largest in the District. Phase 2 of the area's development promises more for culture in the community.

Phase 2 of the project, Art Place at Fort Totten, promises a performing arts center, a children’s museum and 294 more residences, with 30 set aside for live-in/work space for artists.

The first phase has already delivered 530 units of housing in the Modern Apartments complex. In addition, the Onelife Fitness Sports Club opened at Art Place last month.

“We want to transform our neighborhood on our own terms. And more than that, we want to continue to build quality housing and housing people of all income levels and backgrounds can afford to live,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser in her remarks.

The two million square foot mixed use development is a project of the Morris and Gwendolyn Cafritz Foundation. Under their development, most of the longtime residents of buildings demolished for the project were moved into the Modern Apartments complex built during the first phase.

“We’ve all worked hard to make sure that we do not displace residents … We’re stopping displacement. We’re also welcoming new residents,” said Gordon Fletcher, ANC advisory commissioner.

“The mission of the foundation is to improve the lives of the residents of this community and of Washington, D.C. Our foundation, historically is very deeply rooted in the arts,” said Jane Cafritz, Vice Chair of the Morris and Gwendolyn Cafritz Foundation.

Besides the performing arts center, Phase 2 plans call for space where artists can interact with members of the public. The plans also call for a collective that would showcase local artisanal food and beverages.

“This is a great project. This is a project that’s going to incorporate housing for different incomes, which is extraordinarily important in the District of Columbia as we continue to grow,” said Ward 5 Council member Kenyan McDuffie.

McDuffie also pointed out that plans for the largest Aldi store in the city will mean more jobs for the Northeast neighborhood.

Phase 2 of Art Place at Fort Totten is expected to be complete in 2025.