OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » Washington, DC News » DC schools celebrate Black…

DC schools celebrate Black literature with readings by city leaders

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

February 11, 2022, 1:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser at Charles Houston Elementary School Friday. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)

D.C. officials and other guests celebrated The National African American Read-In Friday at a local elementary school named after a historic Black resident of the city.

“We are celebrating Black History Month,” Mayor Muriel Bowser told a gym full of students at Houston Elementary School, named after D.C. native Charles Hamilton Houston. “And of course, we celebrate Black history year round in Washington, D.C., because we have a lot of Black history to celebrate.”

She was one of a handful of guests who stopped by to read books by Black authors and highlight some of the city’s history to the students.

CLICK TO EXPAND: American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten reads to a second-grade class Friday. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)

“I bet you know, and you learn in your school every day, how important Charles Hamilton Houston is, to our history,” Bowser said. “He was an extremely accomplished lawyer. And one of the things he did was that he played a key role in ridding our country of Jim Crow laws. Those were laws that allow places like schools to segregate people and discriminate against Black people. So your school is named after this very important man for our entire country.”

Houston also served as a vice dean for the Howard University law school and was the first general counsel for the NAACP.

“Your job as an elementary school student at Charles H. Houston is to sing his praises and let everyone know who he is, and why he is important to the fabric of America,” said Jacqueline Pogue Lyons, the president of the Washington Teachers Union.

The guests read from books such as “The Oldest Student: How Mary Walker Learned to Read” and “The Year we Learned to Fly” in classrooms.

“One of the ways that you can exercise the joy of reading and build knowledge is to read and learn about important people in our history, particularly Black Americans,” said D.C. School Chancellor Lewis Ferebee.

The American Federation of Teachers also handed out books celebrating Black history to every student in the school for their home library.

Luke Lukert

Since joining WTOP Luke Lukert has held just about every job in the newsroom from producer to web writer and now he works as a full-time reporter. He is an avid fan of UGA football. Go Dawgs!

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up