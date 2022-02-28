CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
DC Council to consider bill on government use of messaging apps

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

February 28, 2022, 3:35 PM

The D.C. Council is expected to introduce emergency legislation Tuesday connected to the use of messaging apps for official communication by District of Columbia employees.

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson says he is backing the bill following an Axios investigation that claims members of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s executive branch uses WhatsApp for communications.

“The reports, as you know,” Mendelson said, “are that there were members of the executive branch that were intentionally directing people to WhatsApp, and I consider that inappropriate.”

The problem, Mendelson says, is that WhatsApp has an auto-delete function.

“This bill will make it clear that these are public records that cannot be deleted, and that they will be treated like any other communication,” he said.

Mendelson added that the legislation would cover all D.C. employees, including members of the council. “We value open government, not auto-delete,” he said.

WTOP has reached out to the mayor’s office for comment.

