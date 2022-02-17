DC council member withdraws proposal to reinstate proof of vaccination requirement

A council member who drafted an emergency bill to reinstate the proof of vaccination requirement at D.C. businesses one day after the mayor lifted it has withdrawn her proposal.

Ward 1 Council member Brianne K. Nadeau said Thursday that although she believes her Public Health Protections Emergency Amendment Act would have gotten “support of a majority of the Council,” there was no path to the nine votes needed to pass it.

Nadeau said she was disappointed but not deterred and alleged that the council has “become engaged in political battles” with Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Reinstating the proof of vaccination, Nadeau said, is the best way to protect public health and safety, especially those who are immunocompromised, children under 5 years old and D.C. residents who have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

She hopes businesses will keep the protection in place, saying that she believes that “patrons will choose to spend their money in places they feel protected.”

Bowser lifted the proof of vaccination requirement, which took effect Tuesday, saying, “We are in a much better place now.” Business can choose to keep the requirement in place.

Citing dramatic drops in COVID-19 cases, the indoor mask mandate will also expire on Feb. 28, after which masks won’t be required in restaurants and bars, sports and entertainment venues, gyms or businesses, Bowser said.

