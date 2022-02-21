DC police begin search for new Chief Equity Officer

D.C. police have begun their search for a Chief Equity Officer under the Executive Office of the Chief of Police. The position would serve as an "ombudsman-like" mediator throughout the agency, and coordinate the department's diversity initiatives. The officer would also collaborate with other equity officials in public and private sectors.

According to the department, the role would help lead diversity, equity and inclusion efforts inside of the nation’s capital.

The position would serve as an “ombudsman-like” mediator throughout the agency and coordinate the department’s diversity initiatives. The officer would also collaborate with other equity officials in the public and private sectors.

This position comes less than a year after D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser created the city’s first chief equity officer position.

That position, which Amber Hewitt currently holds, focuses on creating infrastructure “to ensure policy decisions and District programs are evaluated through an equity lens.”

MPD is looking to hire a Chief Equity Officer, within the Executive Office of the Chief of Police, to lead the Department’s efforts on diversity, equity and inclusion. To learn more, and to apply today, please visit: https://t.co/vgBnK3KHF1 pic.twitter.com/AjCLRiJkdD — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 20, 2022

Anyone interested in this position is encouraged to apply via the District’s career page.