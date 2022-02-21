CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shot likely to prevent serious diseases | Md. school board lifts statewide school mask mandate | Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity? | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
DC police begin search for new Chief Equity Officer

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

February 21, 2022, 12:25 AM

D.C. police have begun their search for a Chief Equity Officer under the Executive Office of the Chief of Police.

According to the department, the role would help lead diversity, equity and inclusion efforts inside of the nation’s capital.

The position would serve as an “ombudsman-like” mediator throughout the agency and coordinate the department’s diversity initiatives. The officer would also collaborate with other equity officials in the public and private sectors.

This position comes less than a year after D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser created the city’s first chief equity officer position.

That position, which Amber Hewitt currently holds, focuses on creating infrastructure “to ensure policy decisions and District programs are evaluated through an equity lens.”

Anyone interested in this position is encouraged to apply via the District’s career page.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Washington, DC News

