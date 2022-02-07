Bowser says DC substitute teachers will get another pay raise

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday that she "hears their concerns" from substitute teachers. Another pay bump coming their way.

Following protests over the “slap in the face” raise that substitute teachers say they received in January, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday that she “hears their concerns.” Another pay bump is coming.

“So up to $20 per hour for a regular daily substitute and $25 an hour for a long term substitute who will teach for … at least 30 consecutive days in our classrooms,” Bowser said.

Substitute teachers in the District had planned to rally for higher pay later Monday after calling the Bowser’s original proposed $2 an hour raise “absolutely nothing.”

Bowser is also touting a nearly 6% increase to the Uniform Per Student Funding Formula.

That’s the formula that determines how much money each of the city’s public schools receives, by allocating funds to each student in D.C. based on individual needs, regardless of the school the child attends.

Bowser originally announced a bump in pay for substitute teachers in mid-January.

Many D.C.-area school systems say the pandemic has worsened the substitute teacher shortage.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.