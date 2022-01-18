CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Home » Washington, DC News » DCPS ups daily substitute…

DCPS ups daily substitute teacher pay

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

January 18, 2022, 11:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Substitute teachers working for D.C. Public Schools are about to get heftier paychecks.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and DCPS Chancellor Lewis Ferebee said Tuesday that daily substitute teachers who work less than 30 days in a school year will get a pay bump from $121.50 a day ($15.20 per hour) to $136.00 a day ($17 per hour).

“Substitutes are an important part of our DCPS team of educators. As we work together to maximize opportunities for in-person learning, we know the critical role substitutes play in supporting both students and teachers,” Bowser said in a statement.

“With this increase in pay, we’re focused on bolstering supports for schools and creating pathways for educators to become long-term substitutes,” Bowser said.

The mayor’s office said substitute teachers who work 30 or more consecutive instructional days already received a pay increase at the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

“DCPS values the contributions of our substitute teachers and their important role in the success our school programs,” Ferebee said.

“This compensation increase will allow DCPS to retain our valuable educators and continue to compete with neighboring school districts to recruit more substitute teachers and continue to provide quality instruction,” Ferebee said.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

The end of an era: BlackBerry’s impact on feds, industry endures

Punishments, and first religious exemptions, for military vaccine refusers

With an increase in federal payouts comes an increase in improper payments

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up