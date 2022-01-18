DCPS ups daily substitute teacher pay

Substitute teachers working for D.C. Public Schools are about to get heftier paychecks. The increase for daily substitutes will be a $1.80 per hour, bringing them to $17 per hour.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and DCPS Chancellor Lewis Ferebee said Tuesday that daily substitute teachers who work less than 30 days in a school year will get a pay bump from $121.50 a day ($15.20 per hour) to $136.00 a day ($17 per hour).

“Substitutes are an important part of our DCPS team of educators. As we work together to maximize opportunities for in-person learning, we know the critical role substitutes play in supporting both students and teachers,” Bowser said in a statement.

“With this increase in pay, we’re focused on bolstering supports for schools and creating pathways for educators to become long-term substitutes,” Bowser said.

The mayor’s office said substitute teachers who work 30 or more consecutive instructional days already received a pay increase at the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

“DCPS values the contributions of our substitute teachers and their important role in the success our school programs,” Ferebee said.

“This compensation increase will allow DCPS to retain our valuable educators and continue to compete with neighboring school districts to recruit more substitute teachers and continue to provide quality instruction,” Ferebee said.