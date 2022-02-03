OLYMPICS NEWS: Jacobellis gets her gold | Shiffrin shaken by 'letdown' | Shaun White stomps into final | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
6 DC schools evacuated after threats

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

February 9, 2022, 2:20 PM

D.C. police are investigating threats at six District schools, just a day after Dunbar High School was evacuated due to a bomb threat.

Shortly after 2 p.m., D.C. police said they were investigating threats at Dunbar, Theodore Roosevelt and Ron Brown high schools; as well as KIPP DC College Preparatory, IDEA Public Charter School and Seed Public Charter School.

“DC Public Schools has been made aware of security threats at Dunbar, Roosevelt and Ron Brown high schools this afternoon,” D.C. Public Schools said in a statement.

“All students and staff were safely evacuated in accordance with DCPS protocols. DC Public Schools values the safety of all our students, staff, and visitors and will continue to offer support to our school communities while the (D.C. police) investigations are ongoing.”

D.C. police said in a 1:25 p.m. tweet that they were “responding to multiple bomb threats around the District including DCPS and DC Charter Schools.”

Investigations are ongoing, police said.

“In the past 24 hours, DC Public Schools has received bomb threats at three of our high schools,” DCPS Chancellor Lewis Ferebee said, calling them “troublesome incidents that we take very seriously.”

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was whisked out of an event Tuesday at Dunbar following a bomb threat.

Emhoff was at Dunbar High School to help commemorate Black History Month and was in the school’s museum for a few minutes when a member of his security detail approached him saying, “We have to go.” Emhoff was hustled out into his waiting motorcade and taken away.

An overhead announcement then instructed students and teachers to “evacuate the building.”

Police used bomb technicians and dogs to search the building and concluded there was no threat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

