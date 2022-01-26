Boys arrested in Northeast DC shootout

Two young teenagers were arrested after allegedly shooting at each other in Northeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon, snarling traffic in the area, police said.

The D.C. police said the shooting happened at about 2:45 p.m. at New York and Florida avenues. Two boys, ages 14 and 13, were arrested, and three guns were recovered, they said.

An officer has minor injuries, police said, but not from gunfire.

As a result of the incident, Dave Dildine in the WTOP Traffic Center said, all traffic was stopped on New York Avenue both ways between New Jersey Avenue Northwest and 4th Street Northeast/Penn Street Northeast.

Florida Avenue Northeast was also closed near New York Avenue.

The closure led to delays on Rhode Island Avenue and North Capitol Street.

The delays eased after about an hour, Dildine said.