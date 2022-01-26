CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Boys arrested in Northeast DC shootout

Dimitri Sotis | dsotis@wtop.com

January 26, 2022, 5:26 PM

Two young teenagers were arrested after allegedly shooting at each other in Northeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon, snarling traffic in the area, police said.

The D.C. police said the shooting happened at about 2:45 p.m. at New York and Florida avenues. Two boys, ages 14 and 13, were arrested, and three guns were recovered, they said.

An officer has minor injuries, police said, but not from gunfire.

As a result of the incident, Dave Dildine in the WTOP Traffic Center said, all traffic was stopped on New York Avenue both ways between New Jersey Avenue Northwest and 4th Street Northeast/Penn Street Northeast.

Florida Avenue Northeast was also closed near New York Avenue.

The closure led to delays on Rhode Island Avenue and North Capitol Street.

The delays eased after about an hour, Dildine said.

Dimitri Sotis

As WTOP's Evening Anchor, Dimitri Sotis is honored to serve as the voice that helps overnight workers wake up - and catch up on what has happened throughout the day.  Dimitri works to bring you news and information on every platform and loves doing it.

