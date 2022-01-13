CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Petition seeks remote learning in Howard | Novavax vaccine gets S. Korea OK | DC bars checking vaccination status | MoCo health expert gives perspective on quarantine periods | Latest DC-area cases
Michigan woman with guns arrested outside Capitol Police headquarters

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

January 13, 2022, 1:29 PM

A Michigan woman with a loaded shotgun and other guns was arrested Wednesday outside U.S. Capitol Police headquarters, authorities said Thursday.

Police said they arrested Kery Lynn McAttee, 58, at around 1:40 p.m. McAttee had parked her 2001 Chevrolet Silverado in a no parking zone.

According to police, she said she drove to D.C. from Michigan and wanted to talk about information she had about Jan. 6, 2021. During the conversation, an officer saw a gun case and the butt of a long gun in her truck.

There’s no evidence McAttee planned to do anything other than talk, police said.

Several firearms were found in her truck including a loaded shotgun and an unloaded rifle.

McAttee is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of unregistered ammunition, unlawful possession/transportation of a semi-automatic rifle and unlawful possession of a firearm misdemeanor.

The case remains under investigation.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

