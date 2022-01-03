CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shots required at local university | Montgomery Co. Exec. tests positive | Loudoun Co. sees increased testing demand | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
DC students get extra day for COVID testing, winter break

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

January 3, 2022, 8:03 AM

Students in D.C. Public Schools already had Monday off as part of winter break, but the snowstorm has extended their break by a day.

Before the winter weather, students needed to get a COVID-19 test by Tuesday afternoon in order to go back to classes.

D.C. Mayor Bowser is giving students one more day off to test for coronavirus.

A news release from the mayor says:

“DCPS students must now test on Wednesday, January 5. Families can pick up their rapid antigen test on Tuesday, January 4 between 1 pm and 4 pm or on Wednesday between 8:30 am and 4 pm. Schools are scheduled to re-open on Thursday, January 6.”

Parents now need to submit their kids’ negative test by Wednesday afternoon.

Schools will re-open on Thursday.

Despite the extension for students, all DCPS staff need to report their COVID-19 test results before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

