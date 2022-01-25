CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding to help with COIVD-related funeral costs | Virginia Sen. Warner tests positive | DC students walk out for safer learning amid surge | Latest COVID data
DC police arrest 2 teens in armed carjacking

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

January 25, 2022, 7:40 AM

Two teens have been arrested and charged following Monday’s armed carjacking near Dupont Circle, D.C. police said.

According to authorities, a 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy — both from District Heights, Maryland — were arrested.

Police said the two teens are accused of approaching the victim in a car around 11:20 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW.

One of the teens allegedly brandished a handgun. The victim fled the vehicle.

Responding officers arrested both teens and police said a handgun was recovered.

Below is a map of where it happened.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

