DC police arrest 2 teens in armed carjacking

Two teens have been arrested and charged following Monday's armed carjacking near Dupont Circle, D.C. police said.

According to authorities, a 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy — both from District Heights, Maryland — were arrested.

Police said the two teens are accused of approaching the victim in a car around 11:20 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW.

One of the teens allegedly brandished a handgun. The victim fled the vehicle.

Responding officers arrested both teens and police said a handgun was recovered.

