DC considers expanding test-to-stay for students

D.C. is in talks to expand its test-to-stay program for public school students, weeks after announcing all students and staff would need to show proof of a negative COVID test before returning to school from long breaks.

The city is currently piloting a test-to-stay program pre-K students.

D.C. Deputy Mayor for Education Paul Kihn said D.C. Public Schools “is actively discussing” the question of expanded test-to-stay for students.

“At this stage, DCPS is closely following test results and is focused on ensuring that operational implementation is feasible for schools and families. And we strongly encourage … that families with students ages 5 and above get vaccinated at our vaccine centers,” Kihn said.

He added that D.C.’s Office of the State Superintendent of Education is “working closely” with the District to help identify and address the range of operational epidemiological considerations for test-to-stay implementation, including adapting guidance to align with conditions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

DC Health, Kihn said, is working on crafting its own test-to-stay guidelines.

