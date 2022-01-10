DC announces end of pandemic-related utility moratorium

The moratorium was initially extended through the public health emergency declared by Mayor Muriel Bowser.

D.C.’s Office of the People’s Counsel announced that a pandemic-related utility moratorium would end Monday, Jan. 10, following days of severe winter weather and growing positive case rates across the country.

Those not yet able to pay their bills were protected from shut-offs throughout the emergency for a number of days from the end of the declaration. That emergency was extended in late October and officially ended on Jan. 7.

An email to those living in the District sent Saturday said that financial assistance would be available to those who need it to pay utility bills.

The office added that anyone needing help developing payment plans can reach out to the office. Additional resources are available through opc-dc.gov or by calling the office directly at 202-727-3071.