CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. schools see surge ahead of policy change | Omicron spurs breakdown of services | Stay home or work sick? | Latest DC area data
Home » Washington, DC News » DC announces end of…

DC announces end of pandemic-related utility moratorium

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

January 10, 2022, 4:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C.’s Office of the People’s Counsel announced that a pandemic-related utility moratorium would end Monday, Jan. 10, following days of severe winter weather and growing positive case rates across the country.

The moratorium was initially extended through the public health emergency declared by Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Those not yet able to pay their bills were protected from shut-offs throughout the emergency for a number of days from the end of the declaration. That emergency was extended in late October and officially ended on Jan. 7.

An email to those living in the District sent Saturday said that financial assistance would be available to those who need it to pay utility bills.

The office added that anyone needing help developing payment plans can reach out to the office. Additional resources are available through opc-dc.gov or by calling the office directly at 202-727-3071.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon Reservation raises health protection policy level as Omicron spreads

Pandemic boosted federal telework participation and overall eligibility

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

For second time in a week, federal offices in D.C. region closed

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up