Coronavirus News: Pfizer requests OK on shots for kids | Md. comptroller reinstates mask mandate | How US can avoid 'twindemic' | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Washington, DC News » Mayor extends DC's COVID-19…

Mayor extends DC’s COVID-19 public emergency to 2022

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

October 7, 2021, 11:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C.’s public emergency, which gives the city’s government the power to provide COVID-19 guidance, has been extended to 2022, according to a new Mayor’s order released Thursday.

The public emergency was set to expire Friday, but will now continue through Jan. 7, 2022.

According to the order, the extension was granted following the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, new variants creating new risks, as well as to aid current recovery process including efforts “related to the economy, in-person education and public safety.”

“By extending the Public Emergency, the District can continue responding expeditiously and safely to COVID-19 and its ongoing impacts,” Bowser said.

The extension allows D.C. to continue to receive federal reimbursement funds, federal relief and recovery grants related to COVID-19, as well as entering or continuing participation in programs that help with the city’s response to the coronavirus. The order also keeps the District’s Emergency Operations Center partially or fully active at “the discretion of the City Administrator.”

The District will continue to maintain some of its COVID-19 preventive measures, including retaining sites for isolation and quarantine and programs for medically vulnerable people. Lastly, the city can continue issuing guidance to businesses and city agencies to “aid them in maintaining safe operations.”

Bowser’s order said local transmission remains at a seven-day average of 20 new daily cases per 100,000 people, with total infections up to 61,978 as of Thursday.

D.C. declared a public health emergency on March 11, 2020, the same day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. It expired in July but the public emergency received its first extension in its place.

Jose Umana

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD outlines steps to stand up zero trust program office

With donations rebounding during pandemic, CFC ready to build on last year's successes

Army creating centralized sexual assault reporting area to better support victims

What federal employees should watch in the 2022 NDAA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up