NEW YEAR'S DAY: PHOTOS: New Year's around the world | Leesburg Police Badges change in 2022 | International terrorism in 2022 | Trashing the Christmas tree | 2021 Noteworthy News Photos
Home » Washington, DC News » 3 fires in Georgetown…

3 fires in Georgetown New Year’s morning under investigation by DC fire officials

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

January 1, 2022, 4:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Three separates fires took place within a mile of one another in Georgetown early New Year’s morning, including one that led to the brief evacuation of a boutique hotel.

No injuries have been reported and D.C. fire officials say they are investigating whether the three fires are related.

D.C. firefighters extinguished a fire at 3300 Water Street in Georgetown. (Photo D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department)

According to DC Fire and EMS, the first fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. in the women’s bathroom at the Georgetown Inn located in the 1300 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest. Guests were evacuated briefly as firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Shabnam Rezayee, a hotel employee, told WTOP that a woman who appeared to be homeless had been seen entering and leaving the women’s bathroom only moments before the fire was detected.

“A homeless woman, she came to use the bathroom … Then she went out and, after that, we found the fire.”

Rezayee also said “Everything is open now. Everything is normal. Still the smell — it’s a bit of smoke — but we left everything open as we clean up.”

After the fire at Georgetown Inn was extinguished, firefighters leaving the area spotted a second fire in a dumpster in the 3100 block of M Street Northwest. That fire was quickly put out, according to officials.

Only minutes later, around 7:10 a.m., another fire was reported outside a 5-story office building in the 3300 block of Water Street Northwest alongside the Whitehurst Freeway.

A third fire occurred at 3300 Water Street near Whitehurst Freeway. (Photo D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department)

Though there was a “considerable amount of smoke,” the fire did not reach the interior of the building and it was put out relatively quickly, DC Fire and EMS told WTOP.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

Pentagon Reservation extends max telework policy in face of omicron

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

OPM sets bar for agencies hiring data scientists with new job qualifications

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up