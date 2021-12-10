CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Toddle inside car during theft in Northwest DC

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

December 10, 2021, 2:29 AM

A car was stolen with a toddler inside in Northwest D.C. Thursday afternoon.

According to D.C. police, the vehicle was on Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue near the Burrville area just after 3:30 pm.

The child’s parent was outside of the car when the car theft occurred.

Officers later located the car about a half-mile away on James Place.

Police found the child inside the car. The toddler was not harmed in the incident.

Police are investigating the incident, but they did not provide details on a possible suspect at this time.

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

