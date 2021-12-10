Toddle inside car during theft in Northwest DC

A car was stolen with a toddler inside in Northwest D.C. Thursday afternoon.

A car was stolen with a toddler inside in Northwest D.C. Thursday afternoon.

According to D.C. police, the vehicle was on Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue near the Burrville area just after 3:30 pm.

The child’s parent was outside of the car when the car theft occurred.

Officers later located the car about a half-mile away on James Place.

Police found the child inside the car. The toddler was not harmed in the incident.

Police are investigating the incident, but they did not provide details on a possible suspect at this time.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.