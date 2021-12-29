CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Where to get a COVID test this week | DC Fire & EMS sees jump in COVID-19 cases | How did DC react to omicron variant? | Latest DC area COVID data
Smithsonian to temporarily close 4 museums

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

December 29, 2021, 12:04 AM

Four Smithsonian museums in D.C. will be closed Wednesday through Monday to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 infections among staff.

The National Museum of African Art, the National Postal Museum, the Anacostia Community Museum and the National Museum of Asian Art (Freer Gallery of Art and Arthur M. Sackler Gallery) will be closed.

“Over the last few days, the Smithsonian has seen an increase in positive covid cases and associated quarantine periods among our essential and operational staff,” the institution said in a news release.

The closure of the four museums will allow for the reallocation of staff and keep other museums open for the remainder of the week, the Smithsonian said.

Abigail Constantino

