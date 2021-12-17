CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Washington, DC News » Man arrested for aggravated…

Man arrested for aggravated assault at DC’s Eastern Market

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

December 17, 2021, 4:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. police have arrested and charged a man with aggravated assault in an attack on a woman in Eastern Market on Monday evening.

Police identified the suspect as Roman Strickland, 30, of Northeast D.C.

The victim, Emily Lebowitz, previously described the assault to WTOP. Lebowitz said she was leaving a gym class at approximately 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of 7th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue with her 5-year-old daughter when she was knocked down to the pavement.

“I remember walking with my daughter down the street, just having a nice conversation, and out of nowhere I felt like a ton of bricks hit me from behind,” Lebowitz told WTOP.

Lebowitz broke two teeth.

Her daughter was uninjured and nothing was stolen.

 

 

Julie Gallagher

Julie Gallagher is a freelance digital writer and editor for WTOP.com. She previously covered the 2020 election with CNN and has bylines in The Lily, WIRED, NBC Washington, The Baltimore Sun, Washington City Paper and more.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Across services, troops face discipline for refusing vaccine

Changes to make federal procurement more equitable missing key ingredients

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

Army to expand BYOD pilot after successful National Guard testing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up