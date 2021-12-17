Man arrested for aggravated assault at DC’s Eastern Market

D.C. police have arrested and charged a man with aggravated assault in an attack on a woman in Eastern Market on Monday evening.

Police identified the suspect as Roman Strickland, 30, of Northeast D.C.

The victim, Emily Lebowitz, previously described the assault to WTOP. Lebowitz said she was leaving a gym class at approximately 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of 7th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue with her 5-year-old daughter when she was knocked down to the pavement.

“I remember walking with my daughter down the street, just having a nice conversation, and out of nowhere I felt like a ton of bricks hit me from behind,” Lebowitz told WTOP.

Lebowitz broke two teeth.

Her daughter was uninjured and nothing was stolen.