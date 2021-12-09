Mother attacked in DC’s Eastern Market speaks out

"I remember walking with my daughter down the street, just having a nice conversation, and out of nowhere I felt like a ton of bricks hit me from behind," she told WTOP.

A D.C. mother, attacked after leaving a gym class in Eastern Market on Monday evening with her 5-year-old daughter, is describing her assault.

Emily Lebowitz said she was walking with her daughter around 5:30 p.m. through the intersection of 7th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Southeast D.C. when she was attacked.

“I remember walking with my daughter down the street, just having a nice conversation, and out of nowhere I felt like a ton of bricks hit me from behind,” Lebowitz told WTOP.

The force of the blows threw her down to the pavement. She broke two teeth. Her daughter was uninjured, and nothing was stolen.

“I didn’t hear anything, he didn’t say anything, it came so out of the blue. I felt like I was knocked over by a car, to be honest,” Lebowitz said.

While D.C. police said they obtained clear camera footage of the attack, including an image of the suspect, Lebowitz and her husband have not heard back from detectives since Monday night.

WTOP has reached out to D.C. police about the incident.