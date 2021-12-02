CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
DC Public Schools scores a goal on soccer access

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

December 2, 2021, 1:43 PM

Soccer access at D.C. Public Schools is going to be expanded thanks to an effort by the A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation, the MLS Players Association, Target and the U.S. Soccer Foundation, according to a Thursday news release.

Ten mini-pitches — small, customized, hard-court surfaces — will be installed at DCPS schools over the next 12 months.

Three mini-pitches have already been completed. They’re at Hart Middle School, Plummer Elementary School and Sousa Middle School.

Seven more will be completed next year.

“At D.C. Public Schools, we know the positive impact of athletics and physical education in helping inspire and empower students,” DCPS Chancellor Lewis Ferebee said in a statement. “Thank you to our committed partners for investing in positive outcomes for our students. I am proud of the community effort to expand access to athletic learning spaces across D.C. Public Schools, and look forward to seeing our families and community enjoy these facilities.”

