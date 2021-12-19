DC police seek vehicle connected to Saturday night shooting in Southeast

District police are seeking information on a vehicle they believe was involved in a gun assault Saturday night in Southeast.

District police are seeking information on a vehicle they believe was involved in a shooting Saturday night in Southeast.

According to a police statement, officers with the Seventh District responded to reports of gunshots in the 900 block of Wahler Place, Southeast. On arrival, an adult male was located suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police are seeking information on a suspect’s vehicle that was photographed by a nearby surveillance camera. The car is described as “a red four-door sedan with a yellow strap holding down the trunk.”

Photos of the suspect’s vehicle leaving the crime scene can be seen below.

D.C. police says anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s text tip line at 50411. D.C. police offer a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the city.

Approximate location of Saturday night’s shooting: