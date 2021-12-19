CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Tsunami' coming for unvaccinated | Hospitals struggle as beds fill | Long lines at testing clinics | Latest DC region trends
Home » Washington, DC News » DC police seek vehicle…

DC police seek vehicle connected to Saturday night shooting in Southeast

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

December 19, 2021, 4:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

District police are seeking information on a vehicle they believe was involved in a shooting Saturday night in Southeast.

According to a police statement, officers with the Seventh District responded to reports of gunshots in the 900 block of Wahler Place, Southeast. On arrival, an adult male was located suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police are seeking information on a suspect’s vehicle that was photographed by a nearby surveillance camera. The car is described as “a red four-door sedan with a yellow strap holding down the trunk.”

Photos of the suspect’s vehicle leaving the crime scene can be seen below.

Police are seeking information on a suspect’s vehicle that was photographed by a nearby surveillance camera. The car is described as “a red four-door sedan with a yellow strap holding down the trunk”.  (Photo MPD)
Police are seeking information on a suspect’s vehicle that was photographed by a nearby surveillance camera. The car is described as “a red four-door sedan with a yellow strap holding down the trunk”.  (Photo MPD)

D.C. police says anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s text tip line at 50411. D.C. police offer a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the city.

Approximate location of Saturday night’s shooting:

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

SSA early retirement offers attract fewer than 200 employees

USPS keeps 'extraordinary measures' for mail-in ballots in place through 2028 under lawsuit settlement

McDonough warns of 'deleterious' impact of full-year continuing resolution on VA operations

CISA updates marching orders for agencies on critical 'Log4j' vulnerability

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up