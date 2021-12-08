CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. pharmacies see demand increase during pandemic | Searching and bracing for omicron | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Washington, DC News » DC high school student…

DC high school student dies days following shooting

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

December 8, 2021, 1:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A D.C. high school student has died several days after he was shot in Northeast.

Larelle Washington was a senior at KIPP DC College Preparatory. He was shot Friday afternoon in the area of Capitol Avenue near Mt. Olivet Road. He was found unconscious but breathing and taken to the hospital.

“Larelle was a remarkable young man that cared deeply about his friends, teachers, and family,” the school said in a statement Tuesday, adding that Washington was easy-going, kind and always took to the time to check in on others.

Last August, another KIPP student was killed in a stabbing, and Ward 5 Council member Kenyan McDuffie said that these “tragedies” are not isolated.

McDuffie called the incidents part of of an “epidemic of violence” and called for addressing crime and violence as a public health crisis.

The school is modifying Wednesday’s schedule to give time for students to honor Washington, including having conversations and counselors available, WJLA reported.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CISA cyber incident reporting requirements trip on defense bill finish line

After year-long hiatus, Biden names 230 winners for Presidential Rank Awards

OPM has a new tiger team to help agencies wade through federal hiring demands

OMB tells agencies to cooperate with IGs overseeing COVID-19 spending

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up