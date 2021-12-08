DC high school student dies days following shooting

A D.C. high school student has died several days after he was shot in Northeast.

A D.C. high school student has died several days after he was shot in Northeast.

Larelle Washington was a senior at KIPP DC College Preparatory. He was shot Friday afternoon in the area of Capitol Avenue near Mt. Olivet Road. He was found unconscious but breathing and taken to the hospital.

“Larelle was a remarkable young man that cared deeply about his friends, teachers, and family,” the school said in a statement Tuesday, adding that Washington was easy-going, kind and always took to the time to check in on others.

Last August, another KIPP student was killed in a stabbing , and Ward 5 Council member Kenyan McDuffie said that these “tragedies” are not isolated.

McDuffie called the incidents part of of an “epidemic of violence” and called for addressing crime and violence as a public health crisis.

The school is modifying Wednesday’s schedule to give time for students to honor Washington, including having conversations and counselors available, WJLA reported.