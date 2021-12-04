CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Johns Hopkins empowers kids with COVID-19 knowledge | Hurdles for DC's free rapid at-home COVID tests | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Male teen critically shot in Northeast DC

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

December 4, 2021, 4:53 AM

A male teenager is in critical condition after being shot on Friday afternoon in Northeast DC, police said.

The teen attends KIPP DC College Preparatory Academy, according to D.C. Council member Kenyan McDuffie.

Police say the shooting happened in the area of Capitol Avenue near Mt. Olivet Road.

The teenager was found unconscious and breathing before he was taken to the hospital.

Council member McDuffie, who represents Ward 5 where the shooting took place, tweeted about the incident and violence in the District.

“We risk becoming insensitive to the violence and death that is happening in our city. I will not let that happen,” McDuffie said on Twitter. “The precious lives of our children are being destroyed. It is time that every leader from every community recognizes this emergency and unites to end it.”

Here is a map of where the shooting took place.

This is a developing story. Check back with WTOP for the latest.

WTOP’s Juan Herrera contributed to this report.

Related Categories:

