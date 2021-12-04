Male teen critically shot in Northeast DC

A male teenager is in critical condition after a shooting Friday afternoon in Northeast DC, police said.

A male teenager is in critical condition after being shot on Friday afternoon in Northeast DC, police said.

The teen attends KIPP DC College Preparatory Academy, according to D.C. Council member Kenyan McDuffie.

Police say the shooting happened in the area of Capitol Avenue near Mt. Olivet Road.

The teenager was found unconscious and breathing before he was taken to the hospital.

ALERT: Shooting at Mt Olivet/Capitol Avenue NE. LOOKOUT: Suspect black male, light colored surgical mask, dark coat, hood, black pants, last seen fleeing scene on foot. DO NOT TAKE ACTION. HAVE INFORMATION? CALL 202-727-9099/TEXT 50411. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) December 3, 2021

Council member McDuffie, who represents Ward 5 where the shooting took place, tweeted about the incident and violence in the District.

My statement regarding the shooting of a KIPP DC College Prep student today. pic.twitter.com/Yd8szsgtcZ — Kenyan McDuffie (@kenyanmcduffie) December 4, 2021

“We risk becoming insensitive to the violence and death that is happening in our city. I will not let that happen,” McDuffie said on Twitter. “The precious lives of our children are being destroyed. It is time that every leader from every community recognizes this emergency and unites to end it.”

Here is a map of where the shooting took place.

