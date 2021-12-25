HOLIDAY NEWS: Bidens visit Children's National | Many Christmas Eve flights canceled | Santa, Mrs. Claus are back | Grocery stores open Christmas Eve | Christmas forecast
DC attorney general files complaint, asks homeowners to ignore Express Homebuyers mailings

Dan Friedell | dfriedell@wtop.com

December 25, 2021, 7:47 AM

The District’s Office of the Attorney General filed a complaint Friday “demanding” a jury trial, against Springfield, Virginia-based Express Homebuyers for sending false notifications of property tax due.

Karl Racine, the District’s Attorney General, tweeted telling D.C. homeowners to “disregard” any letters or postcards sent from the foreclosure company in early December.


The company’s messages used capital letters and read: “DON’T LET THE COUNTY TAKE YOUR HOUSE AND GIVE YOU NOTHING!” The remainder of the notification asked homeowners to contact the company for an “all cash offer.”

In the complaint filed in D.C. Superior Court, Racine’s office describes the mass mailing as a ploy the company uses to “drum-up” business.

The Arlington County treasurer’s office notified residents about the tactic after a similar letter went out in 2015.

Racine’s complaint names Brad Chandler and Judson Allen as the defendants. The document calls the tactic “misleading” and describes the notifications as creating “a false sense of urgency” for District homeowners regarding their tax status.

The attorney general’s office notes throughout the 23-page complaint that the messaging from Express Homebuyers “grossly misrepresents” the District’s tax laws.

An initial hearing for the case is scheduled for March 25. The District asks for a judgment that would require Express Homebuyers to stop sending the letters and pay various damages.

Dan Friedell

Dan Friedell is a digital writer for WTOP. He came to the D.C. area in 2007 to work as digital editor for USATODAY.com, and since then has worked for a number of local and national news organizations.

