1 killed in Southeast DC shooting

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

December 28, 2021, 11:28 AM

A 19-year-old man is dead following a shooting Monday night in Southeast D.C., police said.

D.C. police identified the victim as Kevin Mayberry of Southeast D.C.

Officials said that officers responded to the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue Southeast at approximately 8:51 p.m. Monday for a report of a shooting. When responders arrived, they found Mayberry suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and later pronounced the man dead.

Officials are investigating the shooting, and anyone with information is encouraged to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

Julie Gallagher is a freelance digital writer and editor for WTOP.com.

