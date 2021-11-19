‘See what you’ve done?’: NBC4’s Pat Collins finds (more) internet fame after report on mistaken identity goes viral

Pat Collins, the NBC Washington reporter known for his folksy likeability, flair for fanciful outfits and beat-poet-esque delivery, has attained viral fame (again) for his report about a case of mistaken identity.

Pat’s report about Northeast D.C. resident and veteran Nedra Brantley, who woke up one day to find the windows of her car smashed and “Mike is a cheater” spray-painted all around it, found internet fame after he delivered part of his report directly to the wayward Mike.

“Mike, Mike, Mike, Mike, Mike. See what you’ve done?” Pat asks, hands together and pausing for effect. “I don’t know who you are. I don’t know where you are. But you may want to start changing your ways … or changing your name.”

Reactions from unfortunate souls who have never had the pleasure of hearing a Pat Collins report before poured in. Then, a group of musical comedians got in on the fun and remixed the report:

play this in the club until Mike hears it and changes his wayspic.twitter.com/8FHipCHKaH — The Gregory Brothers (@gregorybrothers) November 19, 2021

For her part, Brantley said she doesn’t know a “Mike” and has no idea why her car was targeted. She said insurance is working with her to cover the damages to the vehicle.

Watch the original report in all its Collins-baked glory below:

Collins has attained viral fame before — like the time he dressed as a bunch of grapes in support of a student who had been suspended for dressing up as a banana and running across the field during a football game — and has been featured a number of times on shows such as “Last Week Tonight” for his unique reporting style.

Unlike Mike, Pat need never change his ways.