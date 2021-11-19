CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Washington, DC News » 'See what you've done?':…

‘See what you’ve done?’: NBC4’s Pat Collins finds (more) internet fame after report on mistaken identity goes viral

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

November 19, 2021, 6:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pat Collins, the longtime NBC Washington reporter known for his folksy likeability, flair for fanciful outfits and beat-poet-esque delivery, has attained viral fame (again) for his report about a case of mistaken identity.

Pat’s report about Northeast D.C. resident and veteran Nedra Brantley, who woke up one day to find the windows of her car smashed and “Mike is a cheater” spray-painted all around it, found internet fame after he delivered part of his report directly to the wayward Mike.

“Mike, Mike, Mike, Mike, Mike. See what you’ve done?” Pat asks, hands together and pausing for effect. “I don’t know who you are. I don’t know where you are. But you may want to start changing your ways … or changing your name.”

Reactions from unfortunate souls who have never had the pleasure of hearing a Pat Collins report before poured in. Then, a group of musical comedians got in on the fun and remixed the report:

For her part, Brantley said she doesn’t know a “Mike” and has no idea why her car was targeted. She said insurance is working with her to cover the damages to the vehicle.

Watch the original report in all its Collins-baked glory below:

Collins has attained viral fame before — like the time he dressed as a bunch of grapes in support of a student who had been suspended for dressing up as a banana and running across the field during a football game — and has been featured a number of times on shows such as “Last Week Tonight” for his unique reporting style.

Unlike Mike, Pat need never change his ways.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

GSA says vast majority of contractors agree to implement vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up