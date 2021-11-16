CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: NIH looking for kids for COVID study | WTOP talks with Fauci | 'Is it Normal Yet' podcast: Disability During COVID-19 | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Washington, DC News » New protected bike lanes…

New protected bike lanes added to ‘Dave Thomas Circle’ revamp project

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

November 16, 2021, 9:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Additional protected bicycle lanes have been added to the final plans for the massive reconfiguration project of one of D.C.’s most convoluted intersections.

Tuesday morning, the Wendy’s restaurant in the intersection of Florida and New York avenues in Northeast is boarded up, with a chain-link fence surrounding it, the morning after the District’s Department of Transportation unveiled its final plans for improving traffic flow, bicycle and pedestrian safety at the intersection, which ranks among D.C.’s most accident-prone.

Florida ave bike lanes
When the reconfiguration at ‘Dave Thomas Circle’ is completed, protected bicycle lanes will run east and west on Florida Ave NE, at the intersection with New York Avenue. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

Previously announced highlights of the plan include restoring two-way traffic on Florida Avenue, and First Street Northeast, as well as adding protected bike lanes going east and west on Florida Avenue.

During a virtual briefing Monday, Nick Farver, with the JMT project design team, said additional protected bicycle lanes have been added to the plan, to include a stretch of Eckington Place Northeast, located yards west of the intersection.

The goal is to make riding safer for people riding in and out of the Eckington neighborhood.

Final design plans for the Florida Ave/New York Ave. intersection project. (Courtesy DDOT)

Currently, a painted bike lane exists on Eckington Place between Florida Avenue and R Street, Northeast.

The painted, easily-ignored lanes will be replaced by protected bike lanes, adjacent to the curb, with a three-foot buffer zone between cyclists and cars, Farver said.

The bicycle safety change will result in the loss of 6 parking spots — from 58 current spots to 52.

Demolition of the Wendy’s building will likely coincide with the construction of the new intersection, which will also include three public park spaces. Demolition and construction are likely to begin in summer 2022.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DISA intends to incorporate post-CAC MFA solutions into Thunderdome

Upcoming customer experience executive order underscores Biden's equity goals

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up