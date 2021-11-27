HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Man who fled DC police following officer-involved shooting arrested

November 27, 2021, 6:23 AM

Police arrested a man who fled on foot early Saturday morning before 6:15 a.m. after reports of an aggravated assault and shots fired ended in an officer-involved shooting on Chester Street in D.C.

The incident was around 1:35 a.m. in the 2300 block of Chester Street Southeast, according to police. When officers arrived, they confronted the man, who was armed with a short barrel riffle, in the middle of the street.

After “repeated commands” from officers, one or more officers shot at the man. He dropped his weapon and fled police in a vehicle which he crashed several blocks away.

Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict said police recovered two firearms from the suspect, one that he dropped during a confrontation with officers and another found in the car he abandoned.

D.C. police recovered two firearms from the individual who fled officers Saturday morning (Photo D.C. Police).
A map of where the incident occurred is below.

