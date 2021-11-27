Man who fled DC police following officer-involved shooting arrested

Police arrested a man who fled on foot early Saturday morning by 6:15 a.m. after reports of an aggravated assault and shots fired ended in an officer-involved shooting on Chester Street in D.C.

The incident was around 1:35 a.m. in the 2300 block of Chester Street Southeast, according to police. When officers arrived, they confronted the man, who was armed with a short barrel riffle, in the middle of the street.

After “repeated commands” from officers, one or more officers shot at the man. He dropped his weapon and fled police in a vehicle which he crashed several blocks away.

Officer Involved Shooting | 2300 block of Chester Street SE | Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict provides on scene briefing pic.twitter.com/QWkigex1KF — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) November 27, 2021

Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict said police recovered two firearms from the suspect, one that he dropped during a confrontation with officers and another found in the car he abandoned.

