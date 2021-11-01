Fire in Southeast DC critically injures one, condition remains unknown

A woman was injured in a fire that started in an apartment building in southeast D.C. on Sunday.

A woman was critically injured in a fire that started in an apartment building in southeast D.C. on Sunday.

DC fire officials say the blaze started on Green Street in Anacostia at around 4 p.m.

The fire was confined to a terrace level apartment in the building as officials confirmed that “a victim,” an unidentified woman, was found inside the apartment during the fire.

The woman was confirmed to have been injured in the fire, but officials were unable to confirm her condition when WTOP reached out

D.C. Fire is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Update Working Fire 2300 block Green St SE. #DCsBravest confined fire to terrace level apartment & declared under control. No other injuries. Working to determine displacements. Investigators enroute. pic.twitter.com/JaMkbjmIVJ — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) October 31, 2021

This is a developing story. WTOP’s Juan Herrera contributed to this report.