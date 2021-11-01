Coronavirus News: White House press secretary has COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. primed to reinstate mask mandate | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Fire in Southeast DC critically injures one, condition remains unknown

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

November 1, 2021, 1:13 AM

A woman was critically injured in a fire that started in an apartment building in southeast D.C. on Sunday.

DC fire officials say the blaze started on Green Street in Anacostia at around 4 p.m.

The fire was confined to a terrace level apartment in the building as officials confirmed that “a victim,” an unidentified woman, was found inside the apartment during the fire.

The woman was confirmed to have been injured in the fire, but officials were unable to confirm her condition when WTOP reached out

D.C. Fire is still investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. WTOP’s Juan Herrera contributed to this report.

 

