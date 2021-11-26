BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: Black Friday weather looks chilly | OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | High car prices on Black Friday
DC police identify 1-year-old killed in Southeast shooting

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com
Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

November 26, 2021, 1:57 PM

The D.C. police on Friday identified the 1-year-old who was killed in a shooting in Southeast on Wednesday.

The police said Legend Wheeler was found unconscious and not breathing just before 1 p.m. on Chester Street.

At least one relative was with the child when he was shot. Police said that they are searching for the firearm that was used in the incident, according to WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington.

Police Chief Robert Contee told NBC Washington on Wednesday that it was too early to tell whether the gunshot was self-inflicted. He added that the gun was not recovered and that police couldn’t confirm details on the firearm.

NBC Washington also reported that a witness said a man ran out of the building and said, “My baby has been shot!”

Police aren’t investigating the death as a homicide.

