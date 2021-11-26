DC police identify 1-year-old killed in Southeast shooting

D.C. Police identified the 1-year-old who was killed in a shooting in Southeast on Wednesday as Legend Wheeler.

The police said Legend Wheeler was found unconscious and not breathing just before 1 p.m. on Chester Street.

At least one relative was with the child when he was shot. Police said that they are searching for the firearm that was used in the incident, according to WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington.

Police Chief Robert Contee told NBC Washington on Wednesday that it was too early to tell whether the gunshot was self-inflicted. He added that the gun was not recovered and that police couldn’t confirm details on the firearm.

NBC Washington also reported that a witness said a man ran out of the building and said, “My baby has been shot!”

Toddler shot and killed today in Southeast DC. Latest coming up at 4 pm #BREAKING https://t.co/ql66H9i9Ji pic.twitter.com/V30lTQzTRX — Darcy Spencer (@darcyspencer) November 24, 2021

Police aren’t investigating the death as a homicide.