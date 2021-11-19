DC Council to hold hearing on 2 marijuana bills

The D.C. Council is holding a public hearing on two marijuana-related bills Friday morning.

One of the proposed bills, the Medical Cannabis Amendment Act of 2021, would make medical marijuana easier to access.

The other proposed piece of legislation, the Comprehensive Cannabis Legalization and Regulation Act of 2021, would make recreational marijuana harder to gift.

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said he introduced the bills because current laws are unsafe and unsustainable.

During the coronavirus pandemic, District residents were unable to renew their medical marijuana registration, shifting legal marijuana sales into a gray market where cannabis is “gifted.”

The the legislation would help medical marijuana users with the cost of registering, while limiting the gray market, according to Mendelson.

The public hearing begins at 9 a.m.