DC Council to hold hearing on 2 marijuana bills

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

November 19, 2021, 6:40 AM

The D.C. Council is holding a public hearing on two marijuana-related bills Friday morning.

One of the proposed bills, the Medical Cannabis Amendment Act of 2021, would make medical marijuana easier to access.

The other proposed piece of legislation, the Comprehensive Cannabis Legalization and Regulation Act of 2021, would make recreational marijuana harder to gift.

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said he introduced the bills because current laws are unsafe and unsustainable.

During the coronavirus pandemic, District residents were unable to renew their medical marijuana registration, shifting legal marijuana sales into a gray market where cannabis is “gifted.”

The the legislation would help medical marijuana users with the cost of registering, while limiting the gray market, according to Mendelson.

The public hearing begins at 9 a.m.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

