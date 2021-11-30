CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. and Va. push vaccines, boosters | Pandemic fallout: school enrollment drops | Prince George’s Co. extends COVID-19 restrictions | U.Va. professor: ‘The word right now is diligence’ | Latest local COVID-19 stats
DC assistant principal took 2nd gig in-person while working remotely, ethics board says

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

November 30, 2021, 2:27 PM

An assistant principal at one of D.C.’s public middle schools is accused of taking a second job in person while working remotely for the District, according to an ethics board complaint.

D.C.’s Board of Ethics and Government Accountability said “there is reason to believe” Michael Redmond “violated the District Code of Conduct.”

According to the complaint, Redmond was assistant principal at DCPS’ Kramer Middle School, in Southeast, for the 2019-2020 school year and part of the 2020-2021 school year.

But at the same time, he was working in person as a principal at the E Cubed Academy in Providence, Rhode Island, starting July 22, 2020, while he was still employed with DCPS and working remotely.

Redmond allegedly admitted working the second full-time job with Providence Public Schools while serving as assistant principal at Kramer from July 22, 2020 until Nov. 30, 2020.

He made $125,434 a year as an assistant principal for DCPS. He made roughly $41,000 in District government wages while working at Providence Public Schools.

The ethics board hit Redmond with four counts of conduct violations.

“DCPS was alerted to this concern in the fall of 2020. Consistent with our protocols, we immediately began an investigation and reported the allegation to D.C.’s Board of Ethics and Government Accountability for investigation,” the school system said in a statement.

Redmond is no longer employed by DCPS.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

