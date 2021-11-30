DC assistant principal took 2nd gig in-person while working remotely, ethics board says

An assistant principal at one of D.C.'s public middle schools is accused of taking a second job in person while working remotely for the District.

An assistant principal at one of D.C.’s public middle schools is accused of taking a second job in person while working remotely for the District, according to an ethics board complaint.

D.C.’s Board of Ethics and Government Accountability said “there is reason to believe” Michael Redmond “violated the District Code of Conduct.”

According to the complaint, Redmond was assistant principal at DCPS’ Kramer Middle School, in Southeast, for the 2019-2020 school year and part of the 2020-2021 school year.

But at the same time, he was working in person as a principal at the E Cubed Academy in Providence, Rhode Island, starting July 22, 2020, while he was still employed with DCPS and working remotely.

Redmond allegedly admitted working the second full-time job with Providence Public Schools while serving as assistant principal at Kramer from July 22, 2020 until Nov. 30, 2020.

He made $125,434 a year as an assistant principal for DCPS. He made roughly $41,000 in District government wages while working at Providence Public Schools.

The ethics board hit Redmond with four counts of conduct violations.

“DCPS was alerted to this concern in the fall of 2020. Consistent with our protocols, we immediately began an investigation and reported the allegation to D.C.’s Board of Ethics and Government Accountability for investigation,” the school system said in a statement.

Redmond is no longer employed by DCPS.