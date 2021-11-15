Crash in Adams Morgan kills 24-year-old woman

A 24-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car, on Saturday afternoon, while crossing a street in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of Northwest D.C., police said.

The victim, Nina Larson, of New Canaan, Connecticut, was crossing Columbia Road near Biltmore Street at around 3:30 p.m. when she was hit by an Infinity EX35 traveling westbound on Columbia Road.

Larson became trapped under the vehicle, police confirmed in a statement on Sunday. She was extricated and taken by emergency services to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead after all life-saving efforts where exhausted.

Family members told our news partners at NBC Washington that Larson worked at Mintwood Place, a restaurant near the scene of the crash.

Larson was a recent American University graduate and lived and worked in Washington, D.C. Our news partners reported that she was pursuing a career as an opera singer.

“Her beautiful voice was going to bring light to the world,” her grieving mother told NBC Washington by phone. “Her death leaves a huge hole across the country.”

The Larson family said they are seeking answers about the accident which occurred in broad daylight.

“This is not an accident, this was a choice,” the family said.

They plan to ensure there is a thorough investigation, though it wasn’t immediately clear if the driver of the Infinity would face charges.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call D.C. police at (202) 727-9099.

NBC Washington contributed to this report.