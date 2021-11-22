THANKSGIVING NEWS: Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Home » Washington, DC News » As mandate is lifted,…

As mandate is lifted, DC businesses mixed on requiring masks indoors

Megan Cloherty | mcloherty@wtop.com

November 22, 2021, 5:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Masks are no longer a requirement indoors in D.C., as Mayor Muriel Bowser’s mandate was lifted Monday. Despite that, some small businesses have decided to require customers to keep the layer of safety in place.

Going into the holiday season, the co-owner of the bookstore Politics & Prose wants to make sure customers feel safe browsing the shelves and that his staff remains healthy.

Politics & Prose posted this photo by a customer browsing while wearing a mask with the caption: “Tag a bud you want to go to the bookstore with this weekend 👀📚
📷 @mikaelaandherbooks”

“When we heard that the mayor was going to lift the general mask mandate, at this time of year, we were really scratching our heads about the reasoning behind that,” said Brad Graham.

The Politics & Prose flagship store on Connecticut Avenue in Northwest is larger than its other locations, but Graham said the cozy feeling that customers seek while finding what they want to read means the store must create a safe space for them to spend the time they need.

“We really appreciated having a city regulation, making masks mandatory — [that would] help with any customer who might question why we’re asking people to keep their masks on. Now, it just becomes a little harder,” Graham said.

But other businesses are leaving the masking choice up to the customer.

“We decided just to kindly ask, but not require it, because it seems the polite thing to do,” said Harry Biscarr, at Allen Custom Frames in Friendship Heights.

At Pacers Running, in Southeast, and Shop Made, at the Wharf, they’re requesting but not requiring masks; at Logan ACE Hardware, customers still need to mask up. However, at the Capitol Hill Hotel, guests are not required to wear a mask.

Bowser’s order still calls for masks to be required in some places, including:

  • Private businesses that want a mask requirement.
  • Public transit like buses and trains, inside train stations, in airports and ride-share vehicles.
  • Inside schools, child care facilities and libraries.
  • Congregate facilities, such as nursing homes/assisted living facilities, shelters, dorms/residences and correctional facilities.
  • D.C. government buildings where there is direct interaction between employees and the public (like a DMV service center; DHS service center, etc.).

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Megan Cloherty

WTOP Investigative Reporter Megan Cloherty primarily covers breaking news, crime and courts.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

Some 90% of federal employees are at least partially vaccinated by deadline, White House says

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up