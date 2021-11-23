THANKSGIVING NEWS: Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Major retailers keeping doors closed | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips
Air and Space Museum to close in March as renovations continue

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

November 23, 2021, 11:09 AM

Continued renovation work on the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum on the National Mall will close the facility in March.

Renovation work on the museum began in late 2018, the Smithsonian said in a statement, and the museum will close March 28, 2022, to complete the work on galleries in the west wing of the building, which will reopen in the fall of 2022.

The exact dates will be announced next year.

The east half of the building will reopen in 2025.

The Air and Space Museum’s other building, the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, in Chantilly, Virginia, remains open.

Some of the museum’s items are on display at other museums on the Mall, such as the National Museum of American History, the National Museum of American History and the National Museum of the American Indian. They’re also working on expanding online offerings.

Find out more about the renovations at the Air and Space Museum online.

