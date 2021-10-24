Southeast man arrested, charged with two murders in DC

A 24-year-old Southeast, D.C., man was arrested and charged with murder after a Saturday night shooting on Alabama Avenue. Police said the man was also responsible for another murder earlier this month.

A 24-year-old Southeast, D.C., man was arrested and charged with murder after a Saturday night shooting on Alabama Avenue. Police said the man was also responsible for another murder earlier this month.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday, D.C. police said they showed up to the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue SE, for a reported shooting. They found 23-year-old Southeast resident Juwan Smith shot and unresponsive and DC Fire and EMS took him to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Responding officers arrested Javon Duckwilder and charged him with armed first degree murder.

During the course of D.C. police’s investigation, they also charged Duckwilder with the murder of 23-year-old Blacksburg, Virginia, resident Alexander Nwogu. Police said Nwogu was killed around 1:30 a.m. Oct. 5 in the 4900 block of Connecticut Avenue NE.

Duckwilder was also charged with armed first degree murder in that case, which police said remains under investigation.