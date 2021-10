A man died Monday after his motorcycle crashed with a Metrobus in Southeast D.C.

A man died Monday after his motorcycle crashed with a Metrobus in Southeast D.C.

D.C. police said the incident happened about noon on Southern Avenue in Southeast, in the Washington Highlands neighborhood.

The man was rushed to a nearby trauma center, where he died from his injuries.

Officials said the Metrobus driver was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Metro said there were some passengers on the bus when the crash occurred, but none were injured.