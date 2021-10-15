Coronavirus News: States can reserve shots for kids next week | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | National Zoo lions, tigers are recovering | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Information sought in shooting of DC letter carrier

Mike Murillo | mmurillo@wtop.com

October 15, 2021, 8:27 PM

A letter carrier is recovering after he was shot while delivering the mail in Northeast D.C. last week.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the mailman was shot while delivering mail in Fort Totten Park on the 600 block of Gallatin Street NE on Thursday, Oct. 7.

“The carrier fled the area and went to an urgent care center,” said Michael Martel, a spokesperson for the Postal Inspection Service

The suspect was caught by a surveillance camera standing next to a light-colored sedan, which is possibly a Nissan Sentra. The car is missing its front hub caps on both the driver and passenger sides.

Martel said violence against letter carriers is very rare nationwide. A letter carrier in Woodbridge, Virginia, was shot last year, but Martel said this is the first time a letter carrier has been shot in the District. The Woodbridge case remains under investigation, according to Martel.

A $50,000 reward is being offered in the case for information that leads to those responsible being identified, arrested and convicted.

“The postal inspection service holds postal employee safety paramount and of course that’s reflected in the reward of up to $50,000 offered in this case for information,” Martel said.

Anyone with information should call 877-876-2455, and refer to case number 3531449.

Martel said the letter carrier is recovering from injuries that are not life-threatening.

Below is the area where the Oct. 7 shooting happened.

 

Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo is a reporter and anchor at WTOP. Before joining WTOP in 2013, he worked in radio in Orlando, New York City and Philadelphia.

