DC warns residents of DMV phishing attacks

D.C. residents are being asked to be on alert next time they receive an email that appears to be from the city’s Department of Motor Vehicles.

The department has learned that cybercriminals have been creating fake email accounts that appear to be sent from D.C. DMV representatives to obtain access to its customers.

The process is called phishing, and it occurs when cybercriminals try to get a user’s sensitive information such as usernames, passwords and financial details.

The department is reminding customers of how to spot a phishing scam: Check out the sender’s email address and look for misspellings or a wrong domain name. Also, recognize financial threats or offers that seem too good to be true.

Sometimes you can spot a phishing scam if the email is poorly written or asks you for money or financial information. The DMV said the D.C. government does not ask for your money, gift cards or financial information.

To keep from falling victim to fraudulent emails, the DC DMV recommends downloading its free application, which lets you handle transactions from your mobile device.