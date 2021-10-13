Council member Robert White running for DC mayor

At-Large D.C. Council member Robert White said Wednesday that he's joining the race for mayor.

White, a native Washingtonian, made the campaign announcement Wednesday.

“I am honored to announce my candidacy to be the next Mayor of D.C.,” White said in a statement. “I’m proud of our beautiful and diverse city, where I grew up. In D.C., we share a vision of opportunity for all people. But for too long we have seen our city fail to live up to its promise, plagued with seemingly endless violent crime and systemic poverty.”

“We know D.C.’s promise — it’s time to make it real,” White said.

White, a Democrat, has been on the D.C. Council since 2016. He’s also the chair of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.

Mayor Muriel Bowser has not yet said if she will seek a third term as mayor.

James Butler, who lost the 2018 Democratic primary to Bowser, and Michael Campbell are also running on the blue ticket.

Comedian Rodney “Red” Grant and Barbara Summers are running as Independents.

Corren Brown is running as the D.C. Statehood Green Party candidate.

Attorney General Karl Racine, who White worked for in 2014, said he will not run for elected office in 2022 — which keeps him out of a mayoral run.

“I have decided that I will not seek elective office in the current election cycle. While this decision was not made lightly, it makes most sense for my family and me right now,” Racine said in a statement.