Breast cancer awareness event hosts free screenings for DC residents near Audi Field

October is breast cancer awareness month. In D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser kicked off a breast cancer informational event outside Audi Field in Southwest with a reminder to residents.

“Make sure that you checked in with your doctor. Let them ask you about your levels of risk; ask you questions about your family history, which will let the doctor know what screenings you need,” Bowser said.

She said while breast cancer awareness is a national conversation, it’s a vitally important one in the District where breast cancer is the No. 1 cancer diagnosis for women.

She also said women in Ward 8 are around twice more likely to die of breast cancer than women in other parts of the city.

“What this highlights is yet another disparity in our health care outcomes,” Bowser said.

To that end, the city provides free breast and cervical cancer screenings to women who are uninsured and underinsured through Project WISH.

Wednesday’s event highlighted lifesaving mammogram screenings. A mobile mammography van was parked outside the stadium to allow attendees to be screened for free.

Ashara Crutchfield, 22, an artist from Southwest, was attending because she tries to stay on top of her health, especially when it comes to breast health.

“My grandmother is a 35-year breast cancer survivor, and I’m a person who regularly checks up to make sure I’m proactive on my health and I can catch it early if need be,” Crutchfield said.

Attendees received free tickets to an upcoming DC United game and a Washington Spirit game.