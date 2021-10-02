2 dead, 2 others injured in 3 weekend shootings in DC

Three separate shootings that happened over the weekend in D.C. left two women dead and two people injured, and police are asking for the public's help in the search for the shooters.

The first deadly shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the unit block of 54th Street SE. Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area and found 38-year-old Rickisha Waller-Henderson unconscious and unresponsive. DC Fire and EMS personnel pronounced her dead on the scene.

The second deadly shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday in the 5400 block of Jay Street NE. Police responded to reports of gunshots and found 52-year-old Angela White-Hooks suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Another shooting happened around 4 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Brentwood Avenue NE. Two men suffered gunshot wounds, but both were conscious and breathing when first responders arrived. The men were taken to a hospital. Police said they are looking for a red sedan with two occupants that was last seen traveling east on Rhode Island Avenue NE toward South Dakota Avenue.

Police are asking anyone with information about any of these shootings to call 202-727-9099. D.C. police offer a $25,000 reward for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction of a person responsible for a homicide in the District.