1 in critical condition, 3 displaced following fire in Southeast

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

October 16, 2021, 1:31 PM

One man is in critical condition following a fire in Southeast D.C. on Saturday morning, authorities said.

DC Fire and EMS rescued the unidentified adult man out of the first floor of the burning house on the 1400 block of Congress Place S.E. He was taken to the hospital.

The fire was on the first floor of the two-story home and is now under control.

Three people have been displaced as a result of the fire, officials said. No other injuries were reported.

