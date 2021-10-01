1 in critical condition, 3 displaced following fire in Southeast

One man is in critical condition and three more are displaced following a fire in Southeast D.C. on Saturday morning, authorities said.

One man is in critical condition following a fire in Southeast D.C. on Saturday morning, authorities said.

Working Fire Dispatch 1400 block Congress Pl. SE. #DCsBravest have located and removing 1 occupant. fire 1st floor knocked down. Checking for extension. Moderate smoke conditions prevail inside. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) October 16, 2021

DC Fire and EMS rescued the unidentified adult man out of the first floor of the burning house on the 1400 block of Congress Place S.E. He was taken to the hospital.

The fire was on the first floor of the two-story home and is now under control.

Box Alarm 1400 block Congress Pl. SE. #DCsBravest on scene fire 1st floor 2 story semi-detached frame house. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) October 16, 2021

Three people have been displaced as a result of the fire, officials said. No other injuries were reported.