1 dead following Northeast DC shooting outside convenience store

A man is dead following a shooting at a 7-Eleven store in Northeast D.C. Saturday morning, police said.

A man is dead following a shooting in Northeast D.C. Saturday morning, police said.

D.C. police said the unidentified victim was shot outside of a 7-Eleven store on Brentwood Road and 13th Street NE.

When officers arrived, they found the victim on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead.

5D is on the scene of a confirmed shooting in the 1200 block of Brentwood Road, NE Lookout for 2 black males wearing ski masks./ 2688 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 9, 2021

Police are searching for two men who they said were wearing ski masks. An investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information to call 202-727-9099.

A map of the area is below.