1 dead following Northeast DC shooting outside convenience store

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

October 9, 2021, 8:14 AM

A man is dead following a shooting in Northeast D.C. Saturday morning, police said.

D.C. police said the unidentified victim was shot outside of a 7-Eleven store on Brentwood Road and 13th Street NE.

When officers arrived, they found the victim on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Police are searching for two men who they said were wearing ski masks. An investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information to call 202-727-9099.

A map of the area is below.

