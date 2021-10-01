1 dead after fire in DC homeless encampment

A person was found dead after a fire in a homeless encampment in Northwest D.C. Monday evening.

D.C. Fire and EMS officials said the fire began in a section of Allen Park on New Jersey Avenue and O Street near Dunbar High School just before 11 p.m.

Crews arrived to find a tent fire and immediately put it out. Afterwards, they found a person dead inside the tent.

Their identity was not revealed, and it is unknown if the person in the fire was living on the site.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death. Officials say the cause of the fire remains under investigation. D.C. police’s Homicide and Fire investigators stayed at the scene.

Online publication The DC Line reported in June that two other deaths has occurred at the site this year — one in March and another in May.

It was the second incident involving a homeless encampment in the District. Earlier on Monday, a resident was taken to the hospital after being picked up by a front-end loader in an encampment in the NoMa neighborhood. The event prompted city officials to change how it clears out homeless camps immediately.

Below is where the fire took place.